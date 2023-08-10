Home Minister Amit Shah won't apologise for "lying" about Kalavati, will he?

While speaking on the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, 9 August, Union home minister Amit Shah took a dig at a certain unnamed ‘leader’, who he alleged had been "launched in politics 13 times and yet failed". The BJP MPs tittered at this epithet.

The home minister recalled that said leader had called on a poor woman, Kalavati, and ate with her. He had also spoken about her poverty and plight in Parliament. But although the UPA government continued to be in office for the next six years, nothing was done for her, Shah claimed. It was Narendra Modi who provided her with a roof above her head, grain, electricity, water and toilet, he added. At this, the treasury benches broke out into chants of "Modi! Modi! Modi!".

Delivering the punchline, the home minister added that even the woman visited by the ‘leader’ had no trust in him or his party: "Even she had more trust in Modi-Ji." The video of the home minister speaking can be seen here: