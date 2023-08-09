No Confidence debate: Amit Shah, Smriti Irani fail to dent Rahul Gandhi

"Rahul Gandhi spoke of the voice of India. Are the voices of Girija Tickoo, Sarla Bhatt and Sikhs massacred in 1984 not the voices of India?" asked Smriti Irani.

She also raised the issue of the alleged funding of the media organisation NewsClick by the Chinese government.

Irani, whose speech was otherwise dull and directionless according to political observers, then accused Rahul Gandhi of blowing a flying kiss towards her. She then filed a complaint with the Lok Sabha speaker against Rahul Gandhi, seeking stringent action against the Wayanad MP.

Reacting to Irani’s allegations, the Congress leader's colleague Manickam Tagore suggested she was suffering from 'Rahul-phobia'.

"Today, after his speech in Parliament, Rahul Gandhi signalled to the hon'ble Speaker that he was leaving to have food. It's evident he wasn't even looking at the BJP MPs, let alone Smriti Irani, but at the Speaker. However, the BJP MPs came up with a horrendous allegation against Rahul Gandhi," AICC coordinator Gaurav Pandhi, from the office of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, wrote on Twitter (now rebranding to X).