Rahul Gandhi to undertake second phase of Bharat Jodo Yatra from Gujarat to Meghalaya
Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said that party leaders from Maharashtra would hold parallel marches at the same time
The second phase of Bharat Jodo Yatra will start in Gujarat and culminate in Meghalaya, said Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole.
Addressing the media in Mumbai, Patole told reporters that party leaders in Maharashtra would hold a parallel march.
"The second leg of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra is to begin from Gujarat to Meghalaya," Patole said. Sources said the Rahul Gandhi is likely to begin the second phase of his Bharat Jodo Yatra in September.
"When Rahul Gandhi will start his journey, then the Maharashtra Congress will also start a padyatra in the whole of Maharashtra. I will personally lead the padayatra in Vidarbha. Vijay Wadettiwar will lead the padayatra in West Vidarbha. Balasaheb Thorat will lead the Padyatra in North Maharashtra. Ashok Chavan in Marathwada and Prithviraj Chavan in West Maharashtra, Varsha Gaikwad in Mumbai and all leaders in Konkan will end the padayatra."
"After the padyatra, we will start the bus journey. In bus journey also, we will roam all over Maharashtra, hold meetings, talk to the people, bring the shortcomings of the central and state government to the people and this will bring a big change in Maharashtra in the coming times," Nana Patole said.
Like the first phase of Bharat Jodo Yatra, prominent Congress leaders will be leading the march in different parts of the western state.
In the first leg of the yatra, Gandhi walked almost 4,000 km from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.
After covering 3,970 km, 12 states, and two Union territories in the first phase of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which started in Kanyakumari on September 7 in 2022, was concluded on January 30 in Srinagar.
The yatra lasted more than 130 days.
Published: 08 Aug 2023, 8:30 PM