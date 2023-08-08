Rahul Gandhi to undertake second phase of Bharat Jodo Yatra from Gujarat to Meghalaya

The second phase of Bharat Jodo Yatra will start in Gujarat and culminate in Meghalaya, said Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole.

Addressing the media in Mumbai, Patole told reporters that party leaders in Maharashtra would hold a parallel march.

"The second leg of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra is to begin from Gujarat to Meghalaya," Patole said. Sources said the Rahul Gandhi is likely to begin the second phase of his Bharat Jodo Yatra in September.

"When Rahul Gandhi will start his journey, then the Maharashtra Congress will also start a padyatra in the whole of Maharashtra. I will personally lead the padayatra in Vidarbha. Vijay Wadettiwar will lead the padayatra in West Vidarbha. Balasaheb Thorat will lead the Padyatra in North Maharashtra. Ashok Chavan in Marathwada and Prithviraj Chavan in West Maharashtra, Varsha Gaikwad in Mumbai and all leaders in Konkan will end the padayatra."