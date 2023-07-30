Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra second phase plan enthuses UP Congress cadres

After staying away from Uttar Pradesh for almost four and a half years, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is now expected to tour a major part of the state in the second leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

State Congress president Brijlal Khabri said, “Though things are fluid at the moment, party workers and state leadership have urged Rahul Gandhi to spend more time in UP in the second phase of his Bharat Jodo Yatra.”

He said that the route map and dates were being finalised. “The ‘yatra’ is likely to commence either from August 15 or October 2,” he said.

In the first leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi had covered just three districts -- Ghaziabad, Baghpat and Shamli.