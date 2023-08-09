"You have murdered India in Manipur": Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha
"From Manipur to Nuh, you have set the entire country on fire," said Rahul
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday, August 9, launched a scathing attack on PM Modi during the no-confidence motion debate in Lok Sabha.
He accused the Modi government of murdering India in Manipur.
"BJP has murdered India in Manipur…BJP is anti-national," said Rahul amid sloganeering from the treasury benches.
Saying that PM Modi has not visited Manipur to date because for him "Manipur is not part of India" Rahul added that Modi has not spoken to a single person from Manipur.
Accusing Modi government for the violence in Manipur and the recent clashes in Haryana’s Nuh, the Congress leader said, “From Manipur to Nuh, you have set the entire country on fire."
"I used the word ‘Manipur’ but the truth is that Manipur does not remain anymore. You have divided Manipur into two. You have divided and broken Manipur," Rahul said.
He said PM listens to only two people — Amit Shah and Adani. "Lanka was burnt by Ravan’s arrogance. In the same manner, PM’s arrogance is burning the whole country," said Rahul.
Responding to Rahul Gandhi, Union Minister Smriti Irani said, "We wanted a discussion on Manipur, it was the Opposition who ran away from a discussion."
"You are not India, you define corruption in India," she said.
