"You have murdered India in Manipur": Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday, August 9, launched a scathing attack on PM Modi during the no-confidence motion debate in Lok Sabha.

He accused the Modi government of murdering India in Manipur.

"BJP has murdered India in Manipur…BJP is anti-national," said Rahul amid sloganeering from the treasury benches.

Saying that PM Modi has not visited Manipur to date because for him "Manipur is not part of India" Rahul added that Modi has not spoken to a single person from Manipur.