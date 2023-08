No-confidence motion: Rahul Gandhi may initiate discussion in LS today

The Congress will move the no-confidence motion against the government in Lok Sabha on Tuesday, and the discussion on it is likely to be initiated by Rahul Gandhi, whose membership of the House had been reinstated on Monday.

Though the motion will be moved by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi as per the list of business for August 8, according to party sources, once the motion is admitted, it is the party's discretion to decide who can be the lead speaker to initiate the discussion on it.

According to Parliament sources, the discussion on the no-confidence motion is expected to begin once it is moved on August 8, and is likely to continue throughout the next two days, that is, August 9 and 10.