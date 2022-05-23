Changing names: neither passion nor pastime but juvenile mischief

Histories make men wise, thought Elizabethan essayist Francis Bacon. He would have revised his opinion, had he been alive and in India. That is because a particular period in Indian history, dating from the entry of the barely sixteen years old Arab military commander Muhammad ibn Qasim in Sind in the year 711AD till roughly the battle of Plassey in 1757, has made many Indians lose their head.

What else can explain the frenzied demands to change names of cities and monuments with Mughal or Muslim association, the latest being the demand to change the names of some 40 villages and all roads with Mughal or Muslim names located within the outer limits of Delhi, and in the Capital city itself ?

What else can explain their insistence to survey the basement of the Taj Mahal for evidence, if any, of a Shiva temple there, to insist on the survey of the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi, and the Idgah complex in Mathura for a similar reason, and to insist on reading the Hanuman Chalisa from the Qutub Minar, which they claim was Vishnu Stambh?

This idea to change namesis senseless, as changing names of places will not change the past. By changing the name of Akbar Road to Rana Pratap Road is not going to convert the defeat of the Rajput warrior at Haldighati at the hands of a Mughal army led by Raja Man Singh, into his victory.

Indeed, if taken to its logical conclusion, the exercise to erase what are called by these people ‘symbols of slavery’ would mean demolition of the Red Fort, the Fatehpur Sikri and thousands of other buildings across the country.

Such a scenario would also require the Prime Minister to deliver his Independence Dayspeech from a locationother than the Red Fort. The country’s capital could actually be shifted to Ayodhya, which would make it a perfect setting for the Hindu Rashtra, though it is ridiculous to separate Hindu culture from Muslim culture or ‘purify’ the one from the other. As renowned historian Irfan Habib mentioned in a speech some time ago, ‘If the BJP is really intent on changing names with Islamic roots, then Amit Shah should first change his own name’ because Shah having a Persian root.

There are thousands of words and traditions with Arabic, Persian or what is perceived as Muslim background which have been so assimilated by Hindus as to be unrecognisable as foreign. One wonders that when the word baraat is Arabic, how did it come about that there was a baraat of Shivji (Lord Shiva)?

In Rajasthan, and I believe in some other Northern states too, the wedding procession that sets out from the groom’s house for the bride’s house is known as nikasi, a variation of nikah, which is Arabic. I stayed for some time, in one of my elder cousin’s flat in a building called Bakhtawar, in South Mumbai. The name Bakhtawar is a popular name for boys in many Muslim countries. It was, perhaps, also the name of an Iranian God.