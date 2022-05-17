Yogi's tweet sparks debate of Lucknow's name being changed

The Yogi Adityanath government in its previous term, had changed the name of Allahabad to Prayagraj and Faizabad to Ayodhya.



This led to a surge in demand for changing the names of several districts including Sultanpur to Kushbhawanpur, Aligarh to Harigarh, Mainpuri to Mayanpuri, Sambhal to Prithviraj Nagar or Kalki Nagar, Firozabad to Chandranagar and Deoband to Devrand.



Meanwhile, officials said that they were not yet aware of any proposal to rename Lucknow or any other city.