13-yr-old arrested for toddler's murder in Lucknow

The ACP said that the minor boy confessed to his crime during interrogation before his parents.



"I found the girl child outside her house, I picked her up and brought her to my school and threw her body in the water tank. I also tied a brick to both her legs and threw away her clothes," he reportedly told the police.



The crime of a minor was exposed after he was taken to the spot in presence of FSL members and police team on Saturday.



The minor efficiently climbed the wall of the school to reach the tank with ease, also traced the girl's frock, and string he used to tie her body with.