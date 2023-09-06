Bharat vs India? Prime Minister of Bharat, is it serious or is it a joke? 

The childish controversy over ‘India vs Bharat’, fuelled by a breathless media and clueless ministers, has entertained the nation for the past 48 hours. BJP ministers have typically reacted like college boys in asking petulantly, "Who is opposed to Bharat? What is wrong with Bharat? Are we not citizens of Bharat and are we not ministers of Bharat sarkar?" Some with intellectual pretensions have advised questioners to look up the Constitution or to read up history.

To put the record straight, the controversy was not triggered by the name. It was sparked by the juvenile departure from convention. Not only the very first article in the Constitution which says, “India, that is Bharat, is a union of states” but throughout the Constitution it is ‘India’ not Bharat that is used. Even the Hindi version of the Constitution, authenticated by the Constituent Assembly, reads, “Bharat arthat India”, signifying that the two names are interchangeable in translation.

So where was the need for Rashtrapati Bhavan to issue a dinner invitation in English on behalf of the ‘Rashtrapati of Bharat’ instead of the conventional ‘President of the Republic of India’? In Hindi, the President has always been addressed as “Bharat ke rashtrapati”, and most Indians are comfortable using India in English and Bharat in Hindi.