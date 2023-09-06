Efficient rulers of Bharat brought changes without touching the name, taunts Priyank Kharge

Karnataka IT Minister Priyank Kharge on Wednesday came out strongly against Narendra Modi-led BJP saying that the party assumed power in the Centre claiming to be a "game changer" but has been reduced to a mere ‘name changer’ government.

He was reacting to the Centre's plan of renaming India as 'Bharat'.

Taking to the social media, Minister Kharge said before 2014, India was competing with developed countries like America, Russia and Britain.

They (BJP) have sown the seeds of hatred between castes and ethnic groups in the name of Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh models. Now, they have created a ‘Manipur model’, he stated.

"What more can be expected from BJP which has brought down the country to compare itself with powerless ones like Pakistan, Bangladesh and Srilanka?" Kharge wondered.