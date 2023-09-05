INDIA vs Bharat: Opposition blasts BJP over 'President of Bharat’ invitation to G-20 leaders

Afraid of INDIA alliance, the Modi government has again reignited INDIA vs Bharat debate in order to take political mileage, said opposition party leaders on Tuesday.

Deviating from the established norms, the Modi government has sent dinner invitation to the G20 leaders, having ‘President of Bharat’ inscription ‘President of India’.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh was first to point out the anomaly. Launching a fresh attack on the Modi government, he said, “So the news is indeed true. Rashtrapati Bhawan has sent out an invite for a G20 dinner on Sept 9th in the name of 'President of Bharat' instead of the usual 'President of India' (sic)”.