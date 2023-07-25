Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma gets trolled for changing ‘India’ in Twitter bio to ‘Bharat’

After the announcement, Sarma criticised Opposition parties for choosing 'INDIA' as the acronym for their coalition, emphasising that the country's name should be 'Bharat' to break free from colonial legacies.

Last week, Sarma wrote: "Our civilisational conflict is pivoted around India and Bharat. The British named our country as India. We must strive to free ourselves from colonial legacies. Our forefathers fought for Bharat, and we will continue to work for Bharat. BJP for BHARAT."

His move sparked speculation among netizens and led to a good deal of trolling. Critics pointed our that Sarma himself had his Twitter bio set as 'Chief Minister of Assam, India' before the update.

Hitting back at him, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh wrote: "Is the Assam CM having a surplus of sour grapes in his mouth? His new mentor, Mr. Modi, gave us Skill India, Start-up India and Digital India—all new names for ongoing programmes."

Ramesh further noted that prime minister Narendra Modi had asked chief ministers of different states to work together as 'Team India'. "He even made an appeal to Vote India!," said Ramesh. "But when 26 political parties call their formation INDIA (Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance), he throws a fit and says use of India reflects ‘colonial mentality’! He should go tell that to his Boss."