Assam CM blames Congress for genesis of Manipur ethnic conflicts

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has alleged that the ethnic conflicts in Manipur have "genesis in faulty politics" of previous Congress governments in the state.

He also accused the Congress of displaying "duplicity" in its interest in Manipur now vis-a-vis when its leaders "didn't even utter a word" when the northeastern state was in turmoil under the grand old party's regimes at the state and Centre.

"The pain arising from multi-ethnic conflicts in Manipur has its genesis in faulty policies of Congress governments during formative years of the state. Repairing fault lines created by 7 decades of misgovernance will take time," Sarma wrote in a series of tweets on Saturday.