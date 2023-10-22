Israel-Hamas conflict: Israel 'to increase' Gaza airstrikes

Italy's Meloni holds talks with Netanyahu

Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni has made a trip to Israel to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, her office said.

The meeting on Saturday, 21 October came after Meloni participated in a summit in Cairo focused on ways to de-escalate the raging Israel-Hamas conflict.

Meloni's office said that during the meeting she reiterated "the right of Israel to defend itself under international law and to live in peace" while also underlining "the importance of guaranteeing humanitarian access to Gaza and a prospect of peace for the region.''

Her office said she brought "a message of solidarity and Italy's closeness" following Hamas' unprecedented attack on 7 October

Meanwhile, Netanyahu told Meloni that Israel has to defeat "the barbarism" of Hamas.

"And we expect all the countries that lined up to fight ISIS, to line up and fight Hamas, because Hamas is the new ISIS," he said, referring to the so-called "Islamic State" (IS).