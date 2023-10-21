Israel steps up preparations for Gaza ground offensive

The Israel Defense Forces has said that it continues to prepare for the ground offensive in the Gaza Strip with plans for the expansion of the fighting being approved in recent days, media reports said.

IDS said that the troops are conducting training in accordance with the approved operational plans.

The IDF has deployed tens of thousands of troops to the Gaza border in recent days, ahead of a major ground incursion which officials have said will begin “soon”, Times of Israel reported.

At least 4,385 people have been killed in the Gaza Strip since the start of the Israel-Hamas war, including 1,756 children, Health ministry has said.

The ministry said that another 13,561 people had been wounded.