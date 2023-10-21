Gaza, on the ground: "The worst scenes I've ever seen"

The constant fear of death and the sense of loss have been exhausting, says Basel, a Palestinian aid worker trying to find shelter in the south of the Gaza Strip.

"When I drove from Gaza [City] to the south, it was the worst scenes I've ever seen. Thousands walking. And I wished I had a train or a truck to take all of them but I only have my car with the whole family squeezed in," the senior aid worker — whose name has been changed for this article to respect his wish for anonymity — told DW by phone.

Basel fled with his family from his home in a residential neighbourhood of Gaza City to the southern part of the small enclave after Israel ordered the evacuation of northern Gaza ahead of an expected ground invasion.