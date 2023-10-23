Israel-Hamas conflict: Violence flares in occupied West Bank

Solidarity with Hamas in West Bank

His Fatah party and militant Hamas are historically enemies. And yet in the crowd, among the Palestinian flags and yellow Fatah banners, there are also a number of green Hamas flags.

Hamas, which the Israeli military has said killed at least 1,400 Israelis, both soldiers and civilians, during the October 7 attacks and which abducted about 200 hostages, is classified as a terrorist organization by many Western countries, including Germany and some Arab states, along with the European Union.

But for many Palestinians here in the West Bank, like professor Isla Hijab, the group is seen as the only voice they have left. At first she doesn't want to talk to DW, explaining that the German broadcaster is biased and Zionist. Eventually, she is persuaded. "We are not terrorists. We have been fighting for our rights for more than 70 years now," she says, adding that Hamas is part of Palestinian society and should be accepted as such.

But Germany and other countries have double standards when it comes to the lives of Israelis and Palestinians, she says. "We have been colonized, brutalized, you know. Genocide now in Gaza and Western media are just closing their eyes on what is going on to keep repeating like parrots that Israel has the right to defend itself," she says.

Fear for loved ones in Gaza

Many people in the West Bank have family in Gaza. According to the Hamas-run Health Ministry, more than 4,300 people have already been killed by Israeli attacks in Gaza in response to the Hamas terror attacks.

Palestinians in Ramallah have either lost loved ones or live in fear that they might. Hiyam Mouhammed Ibrahim, an elderly woman whose daughter lives in Gaza, is among them. She stands at the edge of the protest, dressed all in black, clutching a handkerchief in her left hand.

"They are bombing buildings with civilians in them, a disgrace. Why are they doing this? My daughter said to me, 'I'm shaking, I can't stand the bombing, every day, every hour bombs. We can't sleep'," she says, her voice wavering. She can't forgive the Arab states, either. "They left us all alone," she says, before collapsing into the arms of someone standing nearby. She's given water, before the paramedics attend to her.