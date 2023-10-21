Greta Thunberg gets backlash for pro-Palestine post

Some X users said the plush toy resembled a Kraken, an antisemitic hate symbol meant to depict Jews as an octopus with arms encircling the world. Anti-Jewish cartoons frequently depicted the symbol in Nazi Germany, and it is still a common trope used by hate groups.

Thunberg deleted the post, uploading a cropped version that no longer included the octopus.

The caption of the updated version read: "It has come to my knowledge that the stuffed animal shown in my earlier post can be interpreted by some as a symbol for antisemitism, which I was completely unaware of," she wrote.

The climate activist, who has been open for years about being autistic, continued: "The toy in the picture is a tool often used by autistic people as a way to communicate feelings. We are of course against every type of discrimination, and condemn antisemitism in all forms and shapes. This is non-negotiable. That is why I deleted the last post."