Oppn MPs meet Palestine ambassador, urge global intervention in Israel-Gaza conflict

Several MPs from the Opposition on Monday met Palestinian ambassador Adnan Mohammad Jaber Abualhayjaa and expressed deep concern at Palestinian people, including children, becoming casualties in Gaza owing to the conflict between Israeli forces and Hamas, and demanded the international community intervene to resolve the dispute.

Among the MPs were Kunwar Danish Ali of the BSP, RJD’s Manoj Jha, JD-U leader KC Tyagi, CPI-ML leader Dipankar Bhattacharya, CPI leader D Raja, and senior Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar.

Ali took to X and shared pictures and the resolution of the Opposition leaders, saying, “Today, parliamentarians and politicians of different parties met Palestinian Ambassador and expressed deep concern for Palestinians people including innocent children being brutally killed in Gaza by Israeli forces. We demand international community to intervene and stop this madness.”

In their resolution, the Opposition leaders said they believe that violence is never a solution as it leads to a cycle of destruction and suffering.

“Therefore, we emphasise the need for increased efforts by the international community in bringing about a peaceful resolution to the conflict. The international community must exert pressure on the state of Israel to abide by international laws and respect the rights and dignity of the Palestinian people. We call for intensified diplomatic efforts and multilateral initiatives to ensure a lasting peace in the region,” the resolution read.