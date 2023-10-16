UN chief calls for humanitarian access to Gaza

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for rapid and unimpeded humanitarian access to Gaza and for the release of hostages kept by Hamas.

"In this dramatic moment, as we are on the verge of the abyss in the Middle East, it is my duty as Secretary-General of the United Nations to make two strong humanitarian appeals," he said on Sunday in a statement.

"To Hamas, the hostages must be immediately released without conditions; to Israel, rapid and unimpeded access for humanitarian aid must be granted for humanitarian supplies and workers for the sake of the civilians in Gaza," he added.