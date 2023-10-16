Landlord stabs 6-year-old Palestinian-American boy to death in anti-Muslim hate crime

A landlord in Chicago, who had been agitated due to the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, was charged and arrested after he stabbed his six-year-old Palestinian-American tenant 26 times because the child and his mother were Muslims, according to law enforcement officials.

In a statement on Sunday, the Will County Sheriff's Office said that on October 14 at 11.38 a.m., deputies were sent to a residence located near the 16200 block of S. Lincoln Highway regarding a stabbing that occurred involving a landlord and the tenant.

The deputies found two victims with multiple stab wounds inside the residence, while the suspect -- identified as Joseph M. Czuba (71) was sitting on the ground near the driveway of the house.

The victims were identified as Hanaan Shahin (32) and her son Wadea Al-Fayoume (six).