‘Relocate Israel to the United States’, suggests hilarious WhatsApp forward

Didn’t the United Kingdom unilaterally decide to give away part of Palestine to create Israel? While the UNO partitioned Palestine in 1947 and Palestinians have been ceding more and more land of theirs since then for a ‘Greater Israel’ to come into being, is relocating Israel now a better solution?

The WhatsApp forward, which was presumably shared as a joke, has evoked sharp reactions, both for and against the solution prescribed. Israel and its supporters are obviously not amused. But the meme does suggest an innovative and literally out-of-the-box solution to the vexed issue.

Then again, as one of the responses pointed out, why would the arms lobby in the United States allow it? As President Biden has now publicly acknowledged, the Ukraine war has helped the American defence industry. The US ‘war on terror’ has fed the industry, by wreaking devastation in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria and Ukraine — during the last two decades alone. Another war in West Asia is a tempting prospect for the industry, and President Biden cannot be faulted for not doing enough to stand by Israel’s air strikes and an impending ground invasion into Gaza.

The ‘annexation’ of Gaza and the rest of Palestine by Israel is a matter of time.