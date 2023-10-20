Israel's relations with Arab neighbors in the Middle East

For most of its history, Israel has been at odds with its Arab neighbors.

After a deadly explosion at Gaza City's crowded al-Ahli Hospital killed scores of people Tuesday, most Arab nations in the region accused Israel of responsibility, while Israeli officials asserted that a Palestinian rocket caused the hospital's destruction.

Following the October 7 incursion by the Hamas militant group into Israel, most Arab countries, even those that had maintained dialogue and cooperation with the Israeli government for decades, held Israel accountable for the escalation of violence. In particular, they pointed to Israel's settlement building in the West Bank and its heavy-handed actions in the Gaza Strip.

Here is a closer look at where border countries surrounding Israel stand in the face of the recent conflict.