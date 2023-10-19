UK PM Rishi Sunak lands in Israel

According to a BBC News report, Sunak will first meet his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu shortly after his arrival, after which the British leader will travel to other regional capitals.

Ahead of his trip, he had said: "Every civilian death is a tragedy. And too many lives have been lost following Hamas's horrific act of terror."

The BBC also said that the Prime Minister will offer his condolences for the civilians killed in the deadly Hamas attacks, as well as press for humanitarian aid to be delivered to Gaza as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly will meet leaders in Egypt, Turkey and Qatar in the coming days to seek support for a peaceful resolution in Israel and Gaza.

He "will push for an agreement on humanitarian access to Gaza, and the release of British hostages held by Hamas", the BBC report said.

Sunak and Cleverly's trips follow Biden's extraordinary wartime visit to Israel on Wednesday which came a day after the deadly explosion at a Gaza City hospital.