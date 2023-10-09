US to provide Israel with munitions, equipment: Pentagon

The US will provide munitions and equipment to Israel and boost American forces in the Middle East in response to the attacks by Palestinian militant group Hamas, the Pentagon said on Sunday, 8 October.

"The US government will be rapidly providing the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) with additional equipment and resources, including munitions," US defense secretary Lloyd Austin said in a statement.

On Saturday, 7 October, US defense secretary Lloyd Austin spoke with Israeli minister of defense Yoav Gallant to convey his condolences.

In a statement, the Pentagon said: "Secretary Austin made clear to Minister Gallant his ironclad support for the Israeli Defense Forces and the Israeli people. He reaffirmed that the department's commitment to Israel's security and its absolute right to defend itself from acts of terrorism is unwavering.

"Secretary Austin has directed his team to ensure that (the department of defence) is closely consulting with all of our allies and partners who share a commitment to peace and oppose terrorism. Secretary Austin will continue to consult with Minister Gallant in the coming days and weeks to ensure that Israel has the support it needs."