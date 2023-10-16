Are war crimes being committed in Israel-Hamas conflict?

Defining war crimes

The definition of war crimes against civilians was enshrined in Article 8 of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC) and is based on the Geneva Conventions of 1949.

These crimes are defined as serious violations of humanitarian laws — generally violations against civilians — during a conflict.

"Intentional targeting of civilians and civilian objects without a military necessary reason to do so is a war crime, period," David Crane, an American international law expert and the founding chief prosecutor of the United Nations' Special Court for Sierra Leone, told the Associated Press news agency. "And that's a standard that both sides are held to under international law."

The legal concept of "war crime" is separate from the concepts of "crimes against humanity" or "genocide." While war crimes are restricted to conflicts that occur domestically or between two states, both of the latter can be committed during times of peace too.