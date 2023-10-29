Left slams India's abstention on Gaza resolution, CPI(M) plans protest on Sunday

India's abstention from voting on a United Nations resolution calling for a truce in Gaza is "shocking" and shows that the country is shaping its foreign policy as "a subordinate ally of US imperialism", the CPI and the CPI(M) said in a joint statement on Saturday, 28 October.

In a separate statement, the All-India Forward Bloc (AIFB) also condemned the stand taken by India in the matter.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) will also stage a protest at its A K G Bhavan office on Sunday to express solidarity with Palestine.

In the joint statement titled "Stop this Genocidal Aggression in Gaza", CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and his CPI counterpart, D Raja, said India's move negates its longstanding support to the Palestinian cause.

"It is shocking that India abstained on a resolution overwhelmingly adopted by the UN General Assembly calling for a humanitarian truce titled 'Protection of civilians and upholding legal and humanitarian obligations' in the ongoing Israeli offensive in Gaza," they said.

"India's abstention on a resolution that was overwhelmingly adopted shows the extent to which Indian foreign policy is being shaped by being a subordinate ally of US imperialism and the (Narendra) Modi government's actions for consolidating the US-Israel-India nexus. This negates India's longstanding support to the Palestinian cause," they said.