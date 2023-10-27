World leaders and war criminals

As modern day war criminals go, you could be forgiven for thinking that it would be difficult to beat the Netanyahu-Biden duo. The former has initiated a genocide in Gaza and the latter has been giving him all diplomatic and military covering fire to get the job over quickly. Nearly 7,000 civilians dead in Gaza as I write this (including 2,500 children and 1,500 women), with more to come as the ground offensive of this doomed enclave unfolds.

Ukraine is being repeated in Gaza, with the logic of justice being up-ended as per their fascist convenience — Russia is the aggressor in Ukraine for invading another sovereign nation and killing civilians, while in Palestine, a rampaging Israel is the victim for doing the same. Sheer moral bankruptcy and criminality under international covenants is now rephrased as geopolitics.

Israel has even called for the resignation of the UN secretary-general for having had the temerity to say that the Hamas attacks did not happen in a vacuum. And it has now taken to taunting the UNRWA, the relief agency of the UN in Gaza, on the latter's pleas for allowing fuel into Gaza, this rogue state has suggested that it ask Hamas for fuel! This is not just over-arching arrogance, it's the confidence of a criminal who has bought both the judge and the jury.

How can a terrorist organisation be equated or conflated with an entire nation, as the global North has done with Hamas and Palestine? And then obliterate that nation for the sins of those terrorists, as Israel has been doing for the last three weeks? This is like the RAF carpet bombing Ireland because of the activities of the IRA, or India bombing Lahore for the actions of Pakistan's cross border terrorists.