Israel, Gaza: What are the rules of international law?

Collective punishment banned

Israel has imposed a total and comprehensive blockade on the Gaza Strip. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant spoke of a total siege, in which Gaza would be cut off from electricity, water, food and fuel supplies. Israeli human rights organization B'Tselem accuses Israel of war crimes, due to the extent of the airstrikes and the blockade. Humanitarian aid organization Doctors Without Borders speaks of a collective punishment of Gaza that contravenes international law.

According to Professor Talmon, most international law experts conclude that a total blockade – groceries, drinking water, fuel, medical products – is not in accord with international law. "In international law there is a ban on what is termed collective punishment, in this case the collective punishment of the entire Palestinian population of the Gaza Strip. Not all of them are members of Hamas and not all of them are responsible for this attack, but they are all being affected by this reaction from Israel just the same — indiscriminately."

Moreover, international law explicitly forbids starving out a civilian population. "If I impose a total blockade, at some point the food supplies or drinking water will run out, and then it comes to the point of starving out the civilian population. That is forbidden under international law," Talmon said.

Evacuation legal, expulsion illegal

On 13 October, Israel's military told more than a million civilians in the northern part of the Gaza Strip — almost half the total population — to move to the southern part of the area.

Because the infrastructure of the Gaza Strip is in ruins and there are not enough places for that many people to go to, the United Nations said such an evacuation was impossible. Jan Egeland, a former state secretary of Norway and current secretary general of the aid organization Norwegian Refugee Council, described the evacuation order as illegal. It is "not an evacuation opportunity, it's an order to relocate. Under humanitarian law, it's called forcible transfer of populations, and it's a war crime," he said.

In principle, however, Stefan Talmon explains, the evacuation of a civilian population by an occupying power is allowed under international law. "For example, to ensure the protection and safety of the population and enable military operations." According to Talmon's estimation, Israel is not acting unlawfully in this case.

"It would be against international law if Israel were to attempt to push out the population from the entire Gaza Strip. However, within the territory of an opponent, I can evacuate the population or force them to relocate for their own protection and security," the international law expert explained.

International law "is made by countries, for countries," Stefan Talmon said. Countries who thereby assume that they themselves will wage war one day. In doing so, they do not want to put shackles on themselves or impose rules which they then cannot follow."