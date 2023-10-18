Left parties condemn attack on Gaza hospital, call it war crime

The Left parties on Wednesday condemned the attack on a hospital in Gaza that killed hundreds of people, with the Communist Party of India (Marxist) calling it a "war crime" and "genocide".

"The bombing of a Gaza hospital late last night that has killed at least 500 Palestinians needs to be called out for what it is — a war crime. Stop this genocide," the CPI(M) said in a post on 'X'.

The party's general secretary Sitaram Yechury said the world must wake up to declare this a criminal war crime and take appropriate action.

The All-India Kisan Sabha, the farmers' wing of the CPI(M), called the bombing a "crime against humanity".

"In the last week, four hospitals have been bombed by Israel in which more than 500 people are reported to have been killed. AIKS demands immediate halt to the attack on Gaza, withdrawal of the Zionist occupation forces from all Palestinian territories, adherence to international humanitarian law as well as resumption of electricity, water, medicine supplies and food to over 23 lakh besieged people of Gaza," the AIKS said in a statement.