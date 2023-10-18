Lack of structural damage, craters at Gaza hospital site prove it wasn't airstrike: IDF

The lack of structural damage and craters at the site of the Gaza hospital which was bombed, proved that the blast was not caused by an airstrike, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Wednesday 18 October.

Addressing a press conference, IDF spokesperson rear admiral Daniel Hagari said imagery following the deadly blast on Tuesday at the al-Ahli hospital showed “no cratering and no structural damage to nearby buildings", reports CNN.

“There are no craters here. The walls stay intact. This shows is it not an aerial munition that hit the parking lot. Analysis of our aerial footage confirms that there was no direct hit of the hospital itself.

"The only location damaged is outside the hospital in the parking lot where we can see signs of burning," he added.

Hagari's remarks came shortly after the IDF posted a video on X which included multiple shots showing the deadly Gaza hospital explosion and said that "a failed rocket launch by the Islamic Jihad terrorist organisation hit the Al Ahli hospital in Gaza City".