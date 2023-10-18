Guterres condemns Gaza hospital blast, calls for humanitarian ceasefire

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday condemned the deadly Gaza hospital blast and called for a humanitarian ceasefire in the region as the Israel-Hamas conflict continued to rage.

Addressing the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, the UN chief said: "I am fully aware of the deep grievances of the Palestinian people after 56 years of occupation, but as serious as these grievances are, they cannot justify the acts of terror against civilians committed by Hamas on October 7 that I immediately condemned.

"But those attacks cannot justify the collective punishment of the Palestinian people."

Guterres also emphasised that hospitals along with clinics, medical personnel, and UN premises are protected under international law, according to a statement from UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric.

In a tweet shortly after the blast at the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital on Tuesday, the UN chief said in a post on X that "his heart is with the families of those who died", Xinhua news agency reported.