Egypt's Rafah crossing: Deadlocks block Gaza lifeline

Hoping for safe passage

Western countries, the United States above all, have been trying to broker the entry of humanitarian goods into Gaza in exchange for allowing Palestinians into Egypt. On Gaza's side of the border crossing, thousands of Palestinians, some with dual citizenship, have been waiting for days, hoping for a safe passage into Egypt.

The US, Israel's top ally, has been pushing for Egypt to open the border crossing, offering debt relief in exchange. Egypt is currently grappling with a foreign currency shortage and has seen its currency lose half its value in a year.

However, it remains unclear if Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, would allow Palestinians to cross. Ismail Haniyeh, the political leader of Hamas, said in a televised address on Saturday that "there will be no migration from Gaza to Egypt."

In a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday, Jordan's King Abdullah II said neither Jordan nor Egypt would take in more Palestinians. This marks a "red line," he told DW in Berlin.

Egypt has kept the Rafah border crossing closed due to Israel targeting the crossing point as part of its Gaza bombardment following the October 7 Hamas terror attacks.

Hamas, which Germany, the European Union, the US, and several other nations designate a terrorist organization, killed at least 1,400 Israelis and foreigners and kidnapped nearly 200 individuals, most of them reportedly civilians, in an unprecedented multi-front assault. Israel has responded with airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, which Palestinian officials say have killed at least 2,700 people and left more than 10,000 injured.