End Gaza war, says TN CM Stalin

The conflict in Gaza is terrible and it must be brought to an end by the United Nations and all countries, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Wednesday, 18 October.

Pointing to the deadly blast at a civilian hospital in the besieged Gaza Strip that killed hundreds of people, Stalin asked if the perpetrators of the horrific attack had become 'numb' to humanitarianism.

The dreadful offensive has taken place though hospitals must not be attacked in wars and the world community should not be mute spectators anymore.