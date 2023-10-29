Israel-Palestine Conflict: Oppn slams India's UN vote abstention on Gaza

With India abstaining from voting on a United Nations resolution on the Israel–Palestine conflict, Opposition parties on Saturday, 28 October, asserted that the move goes against everything the country has stood for.

The BJP, meanwhile, stressed that India will never be on the side of "terrorism".

Leaders of parties like the Indian National Congress, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist), the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP, and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) said they were "shocked" and "ashamed" over India's stand on the Jordan-drafted resolution that called for an "immediate humanitarian truce" and unhindered humanitarian access in the Gaza Strip.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar claimed there was "total confusion" in the approach of the Narendra Modi government to the Palestine issue.

Explaining New Delhi's decision, government sources said India is concerned over the unfolding humanitarian crisis in Gaza but at the same time strongly considers that there can be no "equivocation on terror", noting that the resolution did not include any explicit condemnation of the 7 October attacks by Hamas.

India abstained because all elements of its approach were not covered in the final text of the resolution, the sources said.