Indian foreign policy at crossroads: Are India’s services really in demand?

There has been a concerted effort from sources within the Indian government recently to suggest that the services of the Indian leadership are globally much in demand, particularly to mediate in the hostilities in Ukraine. The reality however, is that when asked, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and even Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said he was not aware of such efforts.

The last round of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine took place in Istanbul. Despite positive indications, these have not fructified into any meaningful resolution. Contrary to the hyperactive suggestions that New Delhi’s stature has been enhanced globally by the government’s approach to the Ukraine crisis, countries like Turkey, Israel, and China have shown interest in mediating a resolution and are better placed to host talks to end the military morass there. Given Ukraine’s increasing disappointment with the prolonged conflict and India’s refusal to weigh in decisively against Russia, it is unlikely Indian mediation skills will be called into service soon.

It is right for any country to conduct its foreign policy in its ‘enlightened self-interest’ and do what best suits its interests. Perhaps even to buy sanctioned petroleum at reduced prices to shore up its national reserves, as India has done, from Russia. But it should not then expect its partners, who have placed those sanctions, to find those actions favourable.

India requires around five million barrels of crude oil daily, or 1800 million barrels annually, of which around 85% is imported. Despite pressure from its Western partners to isolate Moscow, the Indian government maintains that it will continue to buy cheap Russian petroleum, in national interest. India has already bought “three-four days’ supply and this will continue,” Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said. India has bought around 20 million barrels of Russian oil since the Ukraine war began on February 24, more than the 16 million barrels of Russian oil it bought in 2021. India is also moving to raise its wheat exports, to capitalise on the shortfall caused in the global supply chain. Ukraine and Russia account for 25% of the global wheat trade.