UNGA suspends Russia from Human Rights Council; India abstains on vote

The only other suspension of a member of the Council was in 2011 when the Assembly voted to temporarily remove Libya then ruled by Muammar Gaddafi.



The resolution proposed by the US, Ukraine and their allies came after stark images and horrific narratives of killings and atrocities emerged from Bucha after Russian troops withdrew from the Ukrainian town.



Tirumurti said: "Recent reports of civilian killings in Bucha are deeply disturbing. We have unequivocally condemned these killings and support the call for an independent investigation."



But on the resolution, he said" "We firmly believe that all decisions should be taken fully respecting due process, as all our democratic polity and structures enjoin us to do. This applies to international organisations as well, particularly the UN."



Calling on UN members to vote for the resolution, Ukraine's Permanent Representative Sergiy Kyslytsya said that in Bucha and dozens of other cities and villages "thousands of peaceful residents have been killed, tortured, raped, abducted and robbed by the Russian Army".



Russia's Deputy Permanent Representative Gennady Kuzminin denounced the resolution as an "attempt by Western countries and their allies to destroy the existing human rights architecture".



After the vote, US Permanent Representative Linda Thomas Greenfield said the vote was about the UN's credibility and "the international community took one collective step in the right direction".



"Right now, the world is looking to us; they are asking if the UN is prepared to meet this moment. They are wondering if we are a platform for propaganda and a safe haven for human rights abusers – or if we are prepared to live up to our highest ideals, enshrined in the UN Charter."



Many of the countries that abstained or cast a negative vote said that it was premature to suspend Russia before an inquiry into the atrocities ordered by the Council was complete.



South Africa, which abstained, said that while "we are awaiting findings from the allegations of gross violations and abuses of human rights and violations of international humanitarian law" the resolution was prejudging the outcome of the commission of inquiry".



In a rare action at the UN, Russia issued a widely circulated written threat to countries against abstaining on the resolution or voting against it.



Threats, or blandishments, are not unusual at the UN but they are done more discretely.