Why is the Supreme Court such a slow coach?

India has rejected marriage equality after the government opposed gay marriage and the Supreme Court agreed with it.

The states in the G20 that have marriage equality are Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Mexico, South Africa, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States of America. India stands with nations like China, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, Saudi Arabia and Turkey.

Gay rights campaigners have shown themselves to be extremely effective globally and there is little doubt that they will win on this issue in time. The question, then, is why India is dragging its feet over something inevitable.

The answer is not easy to find. India has a new parliament building but the problems with the old laws remain. One reason is that the Supreme Court has been slow to determine whether moves made by this government are constitutional.

This is or should be the court's primary role, along with securing individual liberty (another area where it could be argued conclusively that it has been remiss).

This reluctance especially shows in instances where the government is heavily invested, especially the prime minister. For years, groups and individuals have been pleading with the Supreme Court to decide the constitutionality of some laws and actions of the Modi government, but this has been in vain.