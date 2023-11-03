Supreme Court agrees it is Parliament’s job to improve electoral bonds

The petitioners who had challenged the electoral bond scheme in the Supreme Court six years ago appear to have fought a losing battle before the Constitution bench.

The bench, while reserving its judgement on the hearing on Thursday, 2 November, agreed with the solicitor general of India, Tushar Mehta, that the scheme’s intention of reducing unaccounted-for donations in cash to political parties was ‘noble’ and that it was for Parliament to enact and amend the laws to regulate the system.

At the same time, the bench also agreed with the petitioners that the scheme is:

skewed against the Opposition

not transparent enough

favouring the ruling party

and ridden with serious loopholes that may allow dubious corporations and foreign entities to donate to political parties.

The court also found it “slightly difficult to accept” the government’s contention that voters do not have the right to know the source of funding of political parties.

Following three days of hearing both the petitioners and the government since Tuesday, 31 October, the Bench—presided over by chief justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud and including justices Sanjeev Khanna, B.R. Gavai, J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra—suggested that the government could design a ‘better scheme’ to address the deficiencies.

“Why not make everything open…? As it is, everyone knows about it (donation through electoral bond). The party knows about it. The only person who is deprived is the voter. Your contention that the voters do not have the right to know, after the number of decisions of this court, is slightly difficult to accept,” Justice Khanna said to the solicitor general.