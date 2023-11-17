Why are electoral bonds being sold in poll bound states until 20 Nov?

The Election Commission’s reminder to political parties to furnish details of electoral bonds received by them by 19 November makes little or no sense. These details are already available with the commission, contained in the annual returns submitted to the EC by political parties.

What the EC and parties do not know is the source of the bonds, and the identity of the purchasers. That is at the heart of the dispute before the Supreme Court, which has reserved its judgment on the issue. It is only the Union government, its agencies, and the State Bank of India which can furnish that information. It seems utterly pointless to ask political parties for such details, says retired commodore Lokesh Batra.

What is worse, the Supreme Court’s persistent refusal to stay the sale of the bonds, which are promissory notes in the nature of cash, has led to the piquant situation in which bonds are being sold across the country until 20 November. Isn’t this a violation of the model code of conduct (MCC), commodore Batra asked in a letter to the EC. He is yet to receive a reply.