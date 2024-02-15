Opposition applauds SC verdict on electoral bonds

Several Opposition parties have welcomed the Supreme Court verdict striking down the controversial electoral bonds scheme, saying it will reinforce the 'power of votes over notes'.

The Congress has targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP for spreading corruption through the scheme, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi posting on X in Hindi, "Another proof of Narendra Modi's corrupt policies is in front of you. The BJP had made electoral bonds a medium for taking bribes and commissions. Today, this has been proved further," posted Rahul Gandhi in Hindi on X.

A five-judge Constitution bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud and justices Sanjiv Khanna, B.R. Gavai, J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra unanimously quashed the scheme and the amendments made to the Income Tax Act and the Representation of People Act, which had made the donations anonymous.

“Electoral Bonds Scheme, proviso to Section 29(1)(c) as amended by Section 139 of Income Tax Act and Section 13(b) as amended by Finance Act 2017 is violative of Article 19(1)(a). Amendments to Income Tax Act and Representation of People Act on absolute non-disclosure of donations are struck down” said the CJI.

In another post on X, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge welcomed the decision of the Supreme Court, “which has struck down this Black Money Conversion scheme of the Modi Govt”. His post added, "We hope the Modi Govt will stop resorting to such mischievous ideas in future and listen to the Supreme Court, so that Democracy, Transparency and level-playing field persists".