SC strikes down Electoral Bonds scheme, calls it unconstitutional

The Supreme Court on Thursday, 15 February struck down the controversial electoral bonds scheme that allows anonymous donations to political parties, stating that it was unconstitutional and violates Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution, which guarantees all citizens "the right to freedom of speech and expression".

A five-judge Constitution bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud and Justices Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai, JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra unanimously quashed the scheme and the amendments made to the Income Tax Act and the Representation of People Act which had made the donations anonymous.

“Electoral Bonds Scheme, proviso to Section 29(1)(c) as amended by Section 139 of Income Tax Act and Section 13(b) as amended by Finance Act 2017 is violative of Article 19(1)(a). Amendments to Income Tax Act and Representation of People Act on absolute non-disclosure of donations are struck down” said the CJI.

The bench heard a clutch of petitions over three days and reserved its verdict in November. While reserving its verdict, the SC had asked the Election Commission of India (ECI) to submit data regarding the electoral bonds which had been sold until 30 September 2023.

Though the bench arrived at a unanimous decision, CJI Chandrachud read out the lead judgement and Justice Khanna penned a separate but concurring judgement with a different reasoning.

“I agree with the judgment of CJI. I have also applied the principles of proportionality but with slight variation. But the conclusions are the same,” said Khanna about his judgement.