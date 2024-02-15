Electoral bonds: What's the verdict on anonymous donations?

A five-judge Supreme Court bench, headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud and comprising justices Sanjiv Khanna, B.R. Gavai, J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, will today pronounce the eagerly awaited verdict on the funding of political parties through anonymous donations by business houses, corporate bodies and even shell companies registered abroad.

The verdict should have an important bearing on the Bharatiya Janata Party especially, since it has been the largest single beneficiary of the scheme introduced in the union budget of 2017, weeks after the historic demonetisation of November 2016.

It is known that most of the donations through EB are made by big business and corporate entities, because 94 per cent of the bonds sold since 2018 were bought in denominations of Rs 1 crore.

The scheme was introduced despite opposition by the Reserve Bank of India, which wanted to issue the bonds itself and not through the State Bank of India, and wanted to issue them digitally.

In the current scheme of things—as Commodore (Rtd) Lokesh Batra, a transparency activist, has shown using RTI replies—it is the Indian taxpayers, perversely enough, who are paying the commission payable to the SBI for printing the bonds and servicing the donors and recipients!

Yet the scheme not only denies information to the citizens and voters about these donors they are facilitating, but also withholds this information from the shareholders of the companies donating. Shareholders are merely informed of the total donations outgoing, and not which political parties received the funding.