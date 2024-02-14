BJP got 5 times more donations than 4 other national parties in 2022-23: ADR

The BJP has declared donations of nearly Rs 720 crore in 2022-23, which was more than five times the aggregate amount received by four other national parties — the Congress, AAP, CPI-M, and National People's Party, according to the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

The total donations (above Rs 20,000) declared by national parties for the 2022-23 fiscal was Rs 850.44 crore from 12,167 donations, data compiled by the ADR showed on Wednesday.

The sixth national party of the country, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), declared that it did not receive any donations above Rs 20,000 during the 2022-23 fiscal, as it has been declaring for the past 17 years.

It is mandatory for registered political parties to reveal individual donations above Rs 20,000 received by them in a financial year.

As much as Rs 719.86 crore from 7,945 donations was declared by the BJP followed by Rs 79.92 crore from 894 donations by the Congress.

The donations declared by the BJP are more than five times the aggregate declared by the Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party, the National People's Party (NPP) and the CPI(M) for the same period. The NPP is the only political party from the Northeast to have national party status.