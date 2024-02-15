Electoral bonds buyers’ list to be uploaded on EC website by 15 Mar

While striking down the electoral bond scheme as unconstitutional, the Supreme Court on Thursday, 15 February also struck down the controversial changes to the Companies Act, the Income Tax Act, the FCRA, and the RBI Act introduced by the Union government in 2017, once again as unconstitutional.

The SC’s directive to the State Bank of India and the Election Commission of India is also likely to cause much unease to the corporate sector. The court directed SBI to share with the ECI a list of all buyers of electoral bonds since April 2019, amounts paid for the bonds, and the names of political parties which encashed them. It allowed SBI time until 6 March to share the list and directed ECI to put up the list on its website within a week.

Encouraged by the anonymity assured by the scheme and emboldened by the SC dragging its feet for the past seven years on petitions challenging the electoral bond scheme, companies had been withholding the information from not just ECI and the voters, but also from its own shareholders. The disclosure now may well lead to uncomfortable questions.

The disclosure will also show how many loss-making companies bought the bonds and reveal names of possible shell companies and companies with major shareholding by foreigners. It will also reveal if there were shell companies that conducted no legitimate business, but existed solely to funnel money to political parties.

In defence of the scheme, the BJP-led Union government had advanced the argument that since the bonds were traded through banking channels and not for cash, they were ‘clean’.