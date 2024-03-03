The martial art of extracting donations

A three-part investigation carried out by Newslaundry, a reader-supported platform that serves as a media watchdog, and The News Minute, an independent digital platform catering largely to South Indian states, took the lid off two opaque sources of corporate funding to political parties.

Unlike the electoral bonds scheme that kept the Election Commission of India totally in the dark, the Electoral Trusts (ETs) do have to declare the name of donor companies to the ECI, but there is no transparency in how they distribute the fund among parties.

The investigation also found that at least 30 companies donated to the BJP, the ruling party, after raids by central agencies. These are some of the key findings of the joint investigation: The electoral bond scheme, struck down by the Supreme Court in February 2024 as unconstitutional, has not been the only source of corporate funding for political parties.

Another source is the Electoral Trusts (ETs) to which companies and individuals donate. The trusts then distribute the donations among political parties. The Congress received 19 paise for every 100 rupees that the BJP received from corporate bodies in 2022–23 through the ETs.