Electoral bonds scheme should alert us to the weakness of our institutions

India’s electoral bonds scheme has been declared illegal, a rare win in court for those resisting authoritarianism.

But many elections, including the last general one, have been fought with these unlawful funds. It would have been appropriate to have heard and adjudicated on the issue earlier, but the court chose not to do so. Asked why he had delayed adjudicating on the issue, former chief justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, rewarded with a Rajya Sabha seat post-retirement, said he did not remember the issue coming up before his court.

Many will not know how diabolical the electoral bonds enterprise was. This article is for their benefit.

The scheme was announced by the Modi government through the Budget in 2017. The bonds would be a way for political parties to receive money through anonymous donors. The donor would have to reveal their identity to the bank while making the bond purchase, but the identity would not be revealed on the bond itself. Political parties could accept the money without being required to reveal who gave it. Voters would, therefore, not know who was funding and influencing political parties.

The scheme would allow foreign companies and even shell companies to donate to India’s parties without having to inform anyone of the contribution or having their names revealed. It also undid that part of the Companies Act under which corporates had to disclose details of their political donations in their annual statements of account. Now, they were no longer required to do so.