SBI's delay in sharing electoral bond details raises suspicions

Is the largest Indian bank trying to protect ‘Modi ka Parivar’ who bought electoral bonds?

The question is raging after the SBI (State Bank of India) filed an application seeking time till 30 June to share details with the Election Commission of India. The SBI was about to do it by Wednesday, 6 March, and the ECI was directed by the Supreme Court to publish the details on its website by 13 March.

However on 4 March, the SBI sought more time, four months to be precise, to produce the list.

As the SBI sought more time to comply with the SC direction, the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), chief petitioner in the electoral bonds case, said it was considering all legal options, including opposing the SBI's request in the court.

The SBI was trolled on social media for making a mockery of ‘Digital India’ and reminded that in the connected banking system, it should not take much time to provide details of just about 22,000 electoral bonds. SBI is India's largest bank serving more than 480 million account holders whose details are available at the click of a mouse.