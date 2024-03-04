Last-ditch attempt to hide Modi's real face: Rahul on SBI plea on electoral bonds

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday challenged the Union government over the State Bank of India (SBI) moving the Supreme Court seeking an extension of the deadline to disclose details of the electoral bonds scheme, terming it a "last-ditch attempt" before the Lok Sabha polls to hide Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "real face".

The SBI on Monday moved the Supreme Court seeking an extension of the deadline until 30 June to disclose details of electoral bonds cashed by political parties. In its verdict last month, the apex court had directed the SBI to furnish these details to the Election Commission of India (ECI) by 6 March.

In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi said, "Narendra Modi is using all his might to hide the 'donation business'. When the Supreme Court has stated that it is the right of the people of the country to know the truth about electoral bonds, then why does the SBI not want this information to be made public before the elections?" the Congress MP wrote.

Asking for time until 30 June to provide information that can be retrieved "at one click" shows that the whole matter is fishy, he claimed. "Every independent organisation in the country is becoming part of the 'Modani family' in trying to cover up their corruption," Gandhi alleged. "This is the 'last ditch attempt' to hide Modi's 'real face' before the elections."